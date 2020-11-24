Walter 'Wally' D. Groom, age 70, of Pittsfield, IL passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born on June 15, 1950 in Beardstown, IL to Robert H. and Joyce M. Day Groom. He married Joan Richards on January 20, 1973 at the Pittsfield United Methodist Church, and she survives.

Wally graduated from Pittsfield High School with the very unique class of 1969. Their 5 year class reunions were always looked forward to and never to be missed, giving the close knit class the opportunity to share memories of wild and crazy days gone by. He was proud to have been a member of the PHS football 64 game winning streak. After graduation, Wally entered the United States Army, serving a tour in Germany and was honorably discharged. In 1973, he began farming with his father-in-law, Howard Richards, and continued until the time of his death with his partner, brother-in-law and friend, Mark Richards. He truly had a love of the land and farming.

Wally was of the Christian faith and attended the Pittsfield United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Old Orchard Country Club, golfing 47 consecutive Labor Day tournaments. Wally was instrumental in building the Vic Calendar ballfield and was a member of Steak Club, Jaycees, Moose Lodge #420, and the Pittsfield Masonic Lodge #790 A.F. & A.M. He was an avid boater and golfer, and frustrated Bears fan. In earlier years, he enjoyed deer hunting. Wally was generous, hardworking, charismatic, and the life of the party. He was a loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, and a true mentor to his family. Wally had a big heart and big laugh with an unmatched love for life and will be dearly missed by so many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan Groom; three wonderful daughters, Angie (Jack) Hayden of Pittsfield, IL, Kate (Brian) Murphy of Monticello, MO and Ann (Eric) Murphy of Monticello, MO; nine grandchildren, Madison Murphy, Brianna (John) McCutchan, Hannah Hayden, Grace Murphy, Gwyneth Murphy, Jess Hayden, Carly Murphy, Josie Murphy, and Finn Murphy; one great granddaughter, Nova Murphy; brother, Kerry (Sandy) Groom of Pittsfield, IL; father-in-law, Howard Richards of Pittsfield, IL; brother-in-law, Mark (Sherry) Richards of Pittsfield, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joyce Groom; brother, Robert G. Groom; and mother-in-law, Zelma Richards.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to Pittsfield West Cemetery or Wally Groom Agricultural Scholarship. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.