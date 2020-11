William C. "Bill" Smola, 81, of Monroe City died Nov. 10, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Home, Mexico. Graveside services and burial will military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Jacksonville. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra, with memorial service to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.