William E. "Bill" Tipton, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 6:40 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Monday, November 16, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. The Rev. Matthew Hunt and Mr. Jared Tipton will officiate.

Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks and social distancing.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Bill was born March 5, 1927, in Quincy, IL to Frank and Rachel Royalty Tipton.

He was married to Norma Jean Dedert on December 20, 1947 at Salem Evangelical Church in Quincy. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December of 2017. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2018.

Survivors include three children, Charlene Willis of Bowling Green, MO, James Tipton (Mary) of Quincy, IL, and David Tipton (Patti) of Quincy, IL; and eight grandchildren, Heather Daffron (Ryan) of Bowling Green, MO and their children, Brett, Avery, and Liberty; Krista Willis (Frank Jones) of Curryville, MO; Matthew Tipton (Leah) of Bangor, ME and their children, Harvey and Clyde; Adam Tipton (Dana McConnell) of Hannibal, MO and children, Ethan, Madison, and Abel; Jason Tipton (Meagan) of Champaign, IL and their daughter, Abigail, and a child due to arrive in December; Jared Tipton (Kim) of Quincy, IL and their children, Monroe, Washington, Mattis, and Atlas; Tyler Tipton (Sarah) of Quincy, IL and their children, Gabriel and William; and Samantha Fuller (Jordan) of Loraine, IL and their daughter, Nora. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Schnoor of Quincy, IL and Connie Waters (Bill) of Quincy, IL; one brother-in-law, Harvey Dedert of Quincy, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two great-grandchildren, Brendan and Ellie Daffron; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Beckman Maxwell and Sally Dedert.

Bill was a graduate of Quincy High School and a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, where he served on the Property Board, the Couples Club, was involved with taping church services for homebound members, and was a former Church Council President. Bill was involved in the Boy Scouts of America at the Troop, District, and Council level for over 45 years, earning the Silver Beaver Award. He helped numerous scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, including both of his sons and all five of his grandsons.

Bill was a member of Herman Lodge #39, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and the Exchange Club. He enjoyed Big Band music, model airplanes, league bowling, traveling through 49 states, camping, and riding motorcycles with his wife and family. Bill was happiest spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He enlisted in the Navy on February 8, 1945 and served as Petty Office 3rd Class, Radar Operator, on Pointe Cruz aircraft carrier in the Pacific. He and Norma enjoyed traveling to ship reunions across the United States.

Bill was employed at Michelmann Steel Construction Company, retiring as Vice President. He later worked at the Illinois Veterans Home in the Engineering Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ or Mississippi Valley Council Boy Scouts of America.

Pallbearers will be Adam Tipton, Jared Tipton, Tyler Tipton, Ryan Daffron, Samantha Fuller, and Brett Daffron.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.