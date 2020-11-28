William E. "Bill" Winters, 94, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:56 am Thursday November 26, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with Rev. Dr. Timothy Todd officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Quincy American Legion Post No. 37, the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard, and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service that will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Faith Assembly of God Church in Quincy.

Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks and social distancing.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Bill was born December 18, 1925 in Quincy, IL to George and Emma Follin Winters.

He was married to Imogene "Jean" Crossan Arrowsmith on December 31, 1945 in Quincy. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2017.

Survivors include his two daughters, Linda J. Liston (Joe) and Pamela R. Todd (Rev. Dr. Timothy Todd), both of Quincy; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one sister in-law, Pat Winters of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Wilma Winters; three sons, David Winters, Kenneth Arrowsmith, and Roger Arrowsmith; two brothers, Robert A. Winters and George E. "Bud" Winters; one sister, Dorothy Winters Scobee; one granddaughter, Laura Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Amanda Mason and Luke Gsell.

Bill proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps during WWII in the South Pacific as one of Carlson's Raiders.

Over the years, Bill was employed by the CB&Q Railroad, the Adams County Sheriff Department, and as a welder at Doyle Manufacturing until his retirement at the age of 75 in 2000.

Mr. Winters was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church for many years. He was also a member of the Illinois Municipal League, Illinois State Police Association, and the Marines Corps League. Bill enjoyed shooting trap, piloting airplanes (loved to fly), and driving racecars, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to Faith Assembly of God Church.

Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.