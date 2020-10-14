William "Bill" Henry Lewis, 74, of Plymouth, Ill., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 8, 2020, at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Ill.
Bill was born on Dec. 22, 1945, in Bushnell, Ill., to Robert and Mary (Cheeseman) Lewis.
He graduated from Bushnell High School and worked for the Housing Authority of McDonough County for many years.
He married Sharon Kay (Cavett) Twidwell on July 4, 2008. He said that was a good day to give up his independence.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; two sons, William G. Lewis, Lebanon, Mo., and Brian Lewis of Quincy, Ill.; one daughter, Kelly Twidwell, East Moline, Ill.; one brother, Lee (Jeanie) Lewis of Florida; one sister, Mary Francis Woods (Rick) Russellville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Tyrell) Lightle, Jessica Steinkruger, Clinton Lewis, Abigail Lewis, Kolten Lewis, Lucas Lewis, Quinten Twidwell; and ten great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Michelle; one brother, Robert; and one sister, Nancy Hopkins (Richard).
He was an avid pool player and had many trophies from his wins. He also loved to go camping and fishing with his wife and extended family at Rend Lake. Bill was one to always give and even in death he chose to be an organ donor.
Friends may view and sign the registry at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester starting at 8:30 am Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7?p.m. Cremation will take place after visitation. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences to the family can be expressed to jonesmortuaryfh.com
and whig.com.
.
