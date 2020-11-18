William H. Sander Jr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born April 20, 1927 in Quincy to William and Bertha (Bergman) Sander. He married Adeline Eling on August 4, 1948 in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Quincy in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Ruth and brother-in-law Jim Brown. Adeline survives.

William lived in the Quincy area for all of his life, the only exception being the time he spent serving his country in the United States Navy during WWII where he served on a minesweeper in the Pacific.

He attended Quincy College and was a graduate of Gem City Business College. William worked at State Street Bank and the Illinois Veteran's Home until his retirement in 2001.

William was a long-standing parishioner of Church of St. Peter. He was a kind soul who prayed for everyone every day. William was a long-time member of the YMCA and was one of the first members of Sheridan Swim Club swimming until age 88. He enjoyed working in his yard and took great pride in it. He was also a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, his son William (Jolanta) of Evanston, Illinois and his daughters Nancy Hacena (Farid) of Aurora, Illinois and Susan at home; three grandchildren Nora Hacena of West Chicago, Illinois, Sarah Hacena of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chelsea Sander of Miami, Florida; sister-in-law JoAnn and Dick Laake of Haysville, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sons Theodore and Bruce Sander and a grandson Nicholas Sander; three sisters Venita Schneidman, Kathleen Schmitt and JoAnn McGee; sister-in-law Ruth Brown and brothers-in-law Herman Schneidman, George Schmitt, Auris McGee and James Brown.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Church of St. Peter. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, dukerandhaugh.com, is handling arrangements.