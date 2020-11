William L. Phelps, 72 of Hannibal, died Nov. 13, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, rural Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Hannibal.