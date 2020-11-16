William "Forrest" Logan, 94, of Taylor, MO, passed away at 1:38 am, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO with his family at his side.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Taylor, MO. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO with full Military Honors. Pastor Brett Reith will officiate.

Friends and Family are invited to Forrest's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held at 10:00 AM, November 20, 2020 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Taylor, MO. To keep everyone safe the family has requested everyone to wear masks and honor social distancing at all events.

Forrest was born October 3, 1926 on the LaGrange, MO family farm to Luke and Lorene (Bilderback) Logan.

He was married to Georgia E. Fletcher, June 11, 1955 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL. Forrest and Georgia celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary June11, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia of the home, 1 sister, Louise Schaeffer, 2 brothers in-law, Dr. Joe Bennett and Paul (Pat) Fletcher, 3 children, Julie Ward (Rick Younger) of Lawrence, KS., Susan (Kent) Coleman of Palmyra, MO, and Larry (Marilyn) Logan of (Taylor MO. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Cara (David) Budde, Ryan (Angie) Ward, Michael (Stephanie) Ward, Dustin Ward, Travis Coleman, Heather (David) Mitchell and, Shannon (Julie) Huber. Forrest was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Austin Brown, Tristan Ward, Drake Ward, Kaylee Vasel, Bradie Ward, Rylan Wright, Kenley Vasel, Cale Ward, Karsyn Ward, Berkley Ward, Logan Ward, Hannah Mitchell, Arizona Mitchell, Preslee Mitchell, Noah Huber, and Benjamin Huber. Forrest loved to give tractor rides to all of his grandchildren.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Louis Logan, 1 sister, Eileen Bennett, two great granddaughters Reagan and Abigail Ward.

Forrest was a United States Army Veteran and served his country proudly during the Korean War.

Professionally Forrest worked for the United States Postal Service and delivered mail in the Taylor area for 38 years retiring at the age of 85. He farmed his entire life, beginning with his father at an early age. In his later years Forrest worked as the farm "supervisor".

He was a graduate of Palmyra High School in the Class of 1943 and a longtime member of the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. He was also a longtime member of the 18 Wheeler coffee drinkers club in Taylor, MO.

Forrest was an avid sports fan and especially loved Palmyra Panther Athletics. No matter what the event Forrest and Georgia were at the game. Forrest was once named as the Palmyra Panther Fan of the Week by Palmyra Booster Club. He was also a lifetime St. Louis Cardinal fan and especially was a big fan of Bob Gibson, the Cardinal Hall of Fame pitcher. Forrest as a young man played for the Taylor Blue Jays on a ball field on the family farm. Forrest and a teammate, Otis Griesbaum, once had an opportunity to be scouted by the Cardinals organization.

Pallbearers for Forrest will be Ryan Ward, Michael Ward, Dustin Ward, Travis Coleman, Austin Brown, and Shannon Huber. Honorary pallbearers are Maurice Stoner, Dennis Waters, Dale Smith, Dennis Martin, Ronald Kolthoff, Marvin Weigand, Glen Griesbaum, and Sonny Powers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that all Memorial contributions be given to the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Taylor, MO.

