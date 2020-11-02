William Michael Krause, age 81, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, September 22nd at 9:15 am, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

William "Bill" was born November 12th 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Michael and Estelle (Kunz) Krause. He married Carol A. Dore on February 24th 1962 in Japan. She survives.

Bill was in the United States Army from August 1959 till March 1963. He worked as a truck driver for various companies for over 30 years. He enjoyed his retirement years spending time with his family, appearing at charitable events as Santa Claus, and playing Sudoku. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two siblings; Dan (Mery) Krause of Asheville, North Carolina and Nancy (Jim) Krause of Wheaton, IL; 6 children: Michael Krause of Issaquah, WA; Timothy (Pam) Krause of Hawkins, Texas; Robert Krause of Oak Lawn, IL; Steven (Sonya) Krause of Quincy, IL; Mark (Pam) Krause of Roscoe, IL; and Matthew (Veronica) Krause of Lake Villa, IL; 14 grandchildren: Nathan Krause; Neil Krause; Jacob Krause; Brandon Krause; Morgan Krause; Baylee Krause; Brittney (Kyle) Faiman; Kyle Krause; Alyssa Krause; Noah Krause; Emma Krause; Madeleine Krause; Courtney Krause; Sophia Krause; four great grandchildren; Jayden Krause; Addison Krause; Ryleigh Faiman and Emmitt Boden.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents; a sister, Alice Brown and a great grandchild Nora Krause.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Church of St. Peter with Fr. Leo Enlow officiating.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

