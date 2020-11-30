William Robert Bouyea, 87, of Hannibal, Mo., went home to be with His Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal. Pastor Mark Albee and Dr. Jeff Brown will officiate.

Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post # 55 will be at the conclusion of funeral services at the church. Graveside Services and Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo.

Friends and Family are invited to Bill's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church.

If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation please wear a face mask and follow all CO-VID 19 physical distancing guidelines.

The funeral service will be live-streamed through the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Follow the link on our Tribute Wall or go to https://distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html. The live stream will start shortly before the service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4.

Bill was born to Robert Lee Bouyea and Lola Blanche (McCardie) on Jan. 11, 1933.

He married the love of his life, Sally Ann Mitchell, his wife of 65 years, on Dec. 3, 1955. She survives him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Other survivors include his children Marcia Foreman (Joseph) of Troy, Mo., Monica Gregory (Gary) of Bowling Green, Mo., and Mark Bouyea (Bridget) of Hannibal; grandchildren, Marissa Foreman VerHoeven (Jonathan) of Springdale, Ark., Will Foreman (Gabriella) of Troy, Mo., Olivia Gregory Scherder (Kyle) and Grayson Gregory of Bowling Green, Mo., and Britt and Gage Bouyea of Hannibal; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua VerHoeven, Gideon and Esther Foreman, and Sally and Hattie Scherder; and numerous in-laws, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1952 and from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1956. He was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant pilot trainee following graduation from the ROTC program in Columbia and left the service as a captain in 1960. Later in 1960, Bill moved his family to Hannibal and worked for Production Credit Association until he joined the Social Security Administration, from which he retired.

He enjoyed participating in many sports throughout his life, but his favorite was pitching horseshoes, in which he excelled and won many state tournaments. He found great enjoyment in attending his grandchildren's many sporting and arts events as well.

Bill lived a full life devoted to the Lord, his family, and the Lord's church. He studied and taught the Bible and shared the Good News of Jesus with many, even in his final days on Earth. His counsel was widely sought by members of his family and the community. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday School superintendent, teacher, and choir member. Following retirement, Bill earned a master's degree in family counseling from Liberty University and served Immanuel as the staff counselor. He was a spiritual leader to his many family members and friends who will fondly remember and miss him.

Pallbearers will be Will Foreman, Grayson Gregory, Britt Bouyea, Gage Bouyea, Jonathan VerHoeven and Kyle Scherder.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Hannibal LaGrange University or the Missouri Baptist Children's Home.

