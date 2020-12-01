William Robert Bouyea, 87, of Hannibal died Nov. 29, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Hannibal. Burial with full Military Rites will conclude funeral service, at the church. Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville. Visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the church. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Service will be live-streamed at https://distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html.