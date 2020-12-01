Menu
Search
Menu
Herald-Whig
Herald-Whig HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William R. Bouyea
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

William Robert Bouyea, 87, of Hannibal died Nov. 29, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Hannibal. Burial with full Military Rites will conclude funeral service, at the church. Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville. Visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the church. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Service will be live-streamed at https://distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Herald-Whig on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
, Hannibal, Missouri
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
, Hannibal, Missouri
Dec
4
Burial
Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery
, Hannibal, Missouri
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
, Clarksville, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.