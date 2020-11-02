Willis "Bill" Bergman, age 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020.
He was born on June 7, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois to loving parents, Herman and Clara, and joined the family of siblings, Lester, Lucille, and Donald.
After graduating from Quincy High School, Bill attended the University of Illinois until the Navy and the Korean War interrupted his studies. Bill married the love of his life, Suzanne Florey, on December 27th, 1952 and after being discharged from the Navy in 1954, Bill returned to join his father and two brothers in the family business, Bergman Nurseries. Bill loved Quincy and soon became active in civic activities. He chaired the Annual Fund Drive for Quincy College, was President of the Mart Heinen Club, an original member of the Dogwood Festival Board, served on the Festival committee for seven years, served on the Quincy
Chamber of Commerce for seven years and served as the chair for two. He helped form the Quincy Ambassadors and served on the Board of Illinois Nurserymen for six years. He served on the boards of SCORE and GREDF and on the board of Quincy Museum for 25 years, serving two years as president. He hosted a one-hour call in radio show on Saturday mornings called "Down to Earth" for four years.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Clara, siblings Les and Lucille and son Brian. Bill leaves his wife, Sue, and sons Bradley (Libby), Bart (Joanie), and Brent (Kim) and grandchildren Christopher (Natalie), Alex, Brock (Shelby) Johnson, Drew, Katie (Phil), Matt (Elizabeth), Will, and James and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, Rush, Rex, and Annabelle.
The family would like to thank the care-workers at St. Vincent's Home and Blessing Hospital as well as Janelle Gordon. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Quincy Museum or your charity of choice
. Memorial donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com.
And in honor of Bill, please plant a tree, care for the earth, be kind to one another, and visit Sue when you can.
Bill's family will have a private service at this time due to the COVID outbreak and hope to celebrate Willis' life at a later date.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.