Brother A. Stephen Rusyn

Brother A. Stephen Rusyn

Brother A. Stephen Rusyn, FSC, PhD, longtime faculty member and administrator at Saint Mary's University, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona.

Born John Joseph Rusyn in Brooklyn, N.Y., John attended schools of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, and after high school entered the community in Barrytown, N.Y. He served in high schools in Rhode Island, New York, and Sacramento, Calif., and at Salve Regina College, Providence College, and Saint Mary's University. He loved teaching English and left positive impressions on his many students. Brother Stephen was honored as Saint Mary's Distinguished Lasallian Educator in 2010.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, no visitation or service will take place in Winona at this time. A local memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Brother Stephen will be laid to rest in the Christian Brothers Cemetery in Narragansett, R.I.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Brother Stephen at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
