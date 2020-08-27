Menu
Alys Jean Knutson

Alys Jean Knutson, 78, of Winona died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor. Alys was born April 24, 1942, in Winona, to Bye and Eudora (Gaustad) Compton. After finishing high school in Winona, Alys attended cosmetology school in La Crosse. She worked as a beautician at Regis before owning her own salon. Alys married Jerry Knutson and they later divorced. She then married Kenneth Maas and they divorced.

Alys enjoyed camping, playing pool, jet skiing, and waterskiing. She was a lifelong member of Central Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sons, John (Rhonda Steiner) Knutson, Dale (Amanda Brown) Knutson and Randy Knutson; grandchildren, Joshua, Alex, Ashley, and Dylan; great-grandchild, Joshua; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nancy Zabel, Patty Maringer, Pete Maringer, and Bobby Maringer; and her beloved fur buddy, Bailey.

Alys was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joan and Donna; and ex-husband, Jerry.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Alys at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.


Published by Winona Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
