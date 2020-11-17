Menu
Ardyce Brabbit

Ardyce Brabbit, 87, of Winona passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Ardyce Yvonne was born Feb. 14, 1933, to Neuman and Ruth (Berg) Strumstad. She graduated from Winona Senior High. On June 16, 1951, she married Bernard S. Brabbit. Together they raised four children, Kevin, Sherrie, Scott, and Shannon.

Ardyce was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Winona. She also was involved with the Red Hatters. She stayed very active by attending Snap Fitness over the years, gardening, knitting, cooking and sewing. She sewed clothes for her children, Halloween costumes and even prom dresses.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard; four children, Kevin (Cynthia) Brabbit, Sherrie Maringer, Scott (Joni) Brabbit, and Shannon (Chris)Rasmussen; 11 grandchildren, Hans (Kathleen) Brabbit, Jens (Katherine) Brabbit, Nicole (Justin) McDevitt, Erik Maringer; Katylyn Maringer, Bailey (Andrew) Oplawski, Cody Brabbit; Raymie (Bryan) Knutson, Lane Brabbit, Annalise Rasmussen, and Geneva Rasmussen; eight great-grandchildren, Maeve Brabbit, Bjorn Brabbit, Mack Brabbit, Aksel Brabbit, Reilly Brabbit, Cole Johnson, Izabelle Johnson, and Silas McDevitt; a sister,Carol (Elmer) Doerr; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Christian Brabbit.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona with the Rev. Matthew Schoell, pastor of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Dresbach, Minn.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 766 Wabasha St., West, Winona, Minn. 55987.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Memories can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
