GOODVIEW -- Arlene O. Stark received eternal life Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from her home in Winona (Goodview), following a lengthy struggle with dementia.

Arlene Olidia Stark was born July 27, 1927, to Odin and Anna Bertina (Hovde) Brevig, in Yucatan Township, Houston County, Minn. She had been a member of St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, since her marriage. At St. Martin's she was a member of Circle Priscilla of the Women's Guild and the Ladies Aid, assisting with serving many, many funeral lunches. She had also served as treasurer of the Women's Guild and Ladies Aid.

She attended Grindland country school and graduated from Rushford (Minnesota) High School in 1946.

On June 25, 1949, she married David Frederick Stark, at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Lanesboro, Minn. He preceded her in death Sept. 18, 1994.

Arlene was a dedicated wife and homemaker. She volunteered at Sauer Memorial Home and had been a member of Westfield, Winona Area Widowed Persons group, and Winona County Old Settlers. While the children attended St. Martin's Lutheran School she was a room mother and officer of the Parent-Teacher Organization, and had assisted with the hot lunch program.

She enjoyed many day and extended bus trips with family and friends to places like Minneapolis, The Dells, Branson, Mo., New York, Washington, D.C., Canada, Nashville, West Virginia, and Texas.

She is survived by her children, Lois Stark, Dennis (Susan) Stark, and Janice (Gregory) Dienger of Winona, Joyce (Dale) Camerer of Fountain City, Wis., and Bruce (Debra) Stark of Trempealeau, Wis.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Heather (Jacob) Appel and Natalie and Nolan, Heath (Shannon) Dienger and Emilyn, Timothy Stark and Olivia, Andrea (Jack) Merwin and Elliot and Ethan, Michelle Camerer, and Brittany Stark; sisters, Edna Mae (Clarwin) Engel, Ann Boynton, and Betty (Frank) Rossin of Winona; brother-in-law, Everett Stark of Winona; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jorde of Rushford, and Grace Stark of Winona; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Theodore Jessessky.

The family extends it appreciation to Benedictine Adult Day Care; special helpers, Laurie A., Tina, Laurie L. and Diane; and Winona Area Hospice Services for their assistance in caring for their mother and grandmother.

Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers, and may be directed to the donor's choice.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, at St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 328 E. Broadway, Winona, with the Reverend Ryan Eden officiating. Those attending will be required to wear masks and to follow social distancing guidelines. Arlene will be laid to rest in the spring at the Fountain City Public Cemetery.

