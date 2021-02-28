Barthlette 'Barky' Weaver

Barthlette "Barky" Weaver. Another one of the "greatest generation" has completed his mission with highest respect and honor and was called to his eternal home Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the age of 94.

Barky was born Jan 26, 1927, to Bert and Anna Weaver and has been a life-long resident of Winona. He attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1944.

He and his brothers grew up working with their dad in the Weaver & Sons painting/contracting business, leaving many commercial and residential accounts better for their work. After Bert passed away in 1960, Bart took over the business and was privileged to work with many local general contractors and institutions, such as Peerless Chain, St. Stanislaus Church, Winona State Science Building, and Winona Lake Park Bandshell to name a few. After selling the business in 1997, he continued for 10 years into retirement, working summers with the University of St. Mary's maintenance crew. Post-holiday winter retirement months allowed Bart and Emerine to share relaxation and fun times at Fort Walton Beach, Fla., with their Winona group.

Bart was drafted in 1950 and served in the Korean Conflict with the 1st Cavalry division and also with the Military Police. He shared a story of feeding many of his comrades with a canned ham sent to him from Minnesota, arriving to the line of action before the company cook!

Bart's dad actively supported Bart's interest and talent in baseball. Bart was part of organized baseball in Winona, from an early age and went on to be co-captain of his high school baseball team as senior and won the state tournament. Post high school he played one year in pro ball in the Northern League. After he returned from Korea, Bart participated in various "town ball" leagues, making his mark as one of the great catchers in the area in the 1950s. He played in the Bi-State League for the Rollingstone Merchants and helped lead them to single elimination State Championship in 1953. His love for the game continued by playing well into his 50s with local teams and then became an avid Twins fan.

Family weekend vacations were often centered around going to a Minnesota Twins game.

When baseball wasn't calling, he belonged to a weekly men's bowling league for decades and the golf course drew him out with his family on weekends, until retirement allowed him to join a weekly men's league which led to a weekly men's card group.

Bart found time to give back to his community and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Westfield Golf, the Polish Heritage Society.

Having a life centered in his faith, Bart nurtured his Catholic faith at St. Stanislaus Church, through service as an altar boy, on the parish council, school board, finance committee, bingo and bazaar volunteer, and as a lector and Eucharistic Minister for more than 35 years.

In 1955, he married Emerine Sonsalla after meeting her at a bowling league evening. They were blessed with the joys of four daughters and 65 years of marriage. Over the years he also got to be grandpa to five granddaughters and one grandson and one year ago, twin great-granddaughters.

His overall positive mentality, perseverance, ever resourcefulness and mostly love of service to God, has inspired so many people over the decades.

Barky was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Anna; sisters, Mary Jane Smollen and Julliette Burmeister; brothers, William and Norman; and many friends and relatives throughout the years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 and a half years, Emerine; daughters, Janelle (Dan) Appleton; Barbara Weaver; Mary Kathryn (Bill) Maki, and Patrice (Mike) Rajkowski; grandchildren include, Laura (Tim) Johnstad; Daniel B. and Maddie Appleton; Meghan, Shannon and Kelley Rajkowski; and great-granddaughters, Elliott and Olivia Johnstad.

Services will be held Saturday, March 6, at his life-long church of worship, the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, 625 East 4th St., Winona, where visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. Following the Mass, the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona, will provide military honors outside of the Basilica. Bart will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family would prefer memorials, and they may be directed to the Hermits of St. Mary of Carmel, 33005 Stinson Ridge Road, Houston, Minn., 55943, and to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus for handicap accessibility improvement.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Bart's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.