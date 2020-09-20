Bergetta E. Gunderson

Bergetta E. Gunderson, 92, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Anne's Nursing Home, Winona. Bergetta was born April 6, 1928, in Preston, Minn., to Alfred and Emeline (Soffa) Dahl. She attended St. Olaf and Luther College, graduating from Luther in 1950. Later she received her Masters in special education from Winona State University. She taught school for 32 years in all subjects ranging from preschool to high school.

Bergetta took a teaching position in the Mankato School District in 1951. She married John C. Zotalis in Mankato, Minn., who preceded her in death in 1953. In 1959, she married Marvin Gunderson in Harmony, Minn.

Bergetta was a member of Central Lutheran Church. She was a former member of the Martha Circle and Portia Club. She loved being the wife of a football coach. Her greatest joy though, was participating in her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives. Weekly she and Marvin would meet for dinner with some of them and talk about their week. Or they would Skype to stay current with their lives. Many of the great-grandchildren would ride on her walker as she would walk behind. She put together many puzzles with them.

Bergetta is survived by her daughter, Christine (Bob) Jambois of La Crescent; son, Mark (Brenda) Gunderson of Ann Arbor, Mich.; five grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Mahlum, Laura (Christopher) Devine, Lee (Gecia) Gunderson, Kyle and Emily Gunderson; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jessica, Lia Mahlum and Allison and Lettie Devine; and brother, Elmo Dahl of Harmony. Her husband, Marvin, preceded her in death Sept. 11, 2020.

Bergetta graciously donated her body to the Mayo Foundation in Rochester, Minn. A private family service will be held at a later time. A special thank you to the staff of St. Anne's Nursing home, Winona, for the compassionate and professional care given to Bergetta. Please direct any memorials to St. Anne's Nursing Home.