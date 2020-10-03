Menu
Bernard Schmidtknecht

Bernard L. Schmidtknecht

MONDOVI, Wis. -- Bernard L. Schmidtknecht, 79, of Mondovi passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi. A visitation will be heldfrom4 until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel. A Rosary service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of the Mass at the church. To read the full story of Bernie's life, please go to www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020.
