Carol Jean Garson
Carol Jean (Brandt) Garson

Carol Jean (Brandt) Garson, 71, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Carol was born in Rochester on December 21, 1949 to Albert and June (Sorenson) Brandt. Following High School, Carol went to Rochester Technical College and earned her Nursing Degree. She held various jobs in the nursing field, also worked as a school bus driver for many years. She really enjoyed the kids. Carol also enjoyed sewing, crafting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses: Lisa (Alan) Peters, Jennifer (Mark) Thompson, Kelly (Josh) Meres, Robert (Michelle) Garson, Kristin Ashleson, Nicholas Garson; and step son, Chris Neis; mother, June Brandt; sisters and brothers: Debbie (Daryle) Hahn, Dan (Donna) Brandt, Jim (Christie) Brandt; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Albert Brandt, brother, Ralph Brandt and special friend Jim Felty.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th Street N.W., Rochester, MN. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM, and the service will follow at 6:00 PM. Please join us.

Blessed be her memory.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to go to cancer research of donor's choice.

Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 14, 2021.
