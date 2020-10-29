Menu
Carol J. Cross, 61, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born in Winona, and moved to Columbus, Ohio, after attending graduate school.

Carol was vibrant and adored by all who knew her. While she enjoyed quilting, singing in choir, creating art, and teaching, her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her parents, John B. and Mildred Caldwell. Carol will be deeply missed by her husband of 39 years, Kevin Cross; daughter, Jennifer (Nate) Bash; son, Jonathan Cross; granddaughter, Isla Bash; brothers, John D. Caldwell and Robert (Lana) Caldwell; nieces, Shannon, Kelly, Colleen H., Nancy, Megan, Katy, Leah, and Colleen D.; nephew, Chip; and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Renato) de Matta.

Due to the pandemic the family will be having a private funeral service at UALC with an internment in Winona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Winona. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.


Published by Winona Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Carol was a talented member of the Upper Arlington Lutheran Choir and a fellow soprano. I will miss her smiling face, her laughter and her understanding ear. It was an honor to be her friend.
Mary Sheskey
Friend
October 28, 2020
Carolyn de Matta
October 28, 2020