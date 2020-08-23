Carol Lynn Hoesley

Carol Lynn Hoesley died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Carol was born in Winona, May 28, 1953, to Gilbert and Bonnie Hoesley. Cookie (her childhood nickname) graduated from Winona Senior High in 1971 and then Winona State University, with a degree in special education, later earning her Masters in education from UW-La Crosse. She was a highly respected teacher in Tomah and then Onalaska, Wis., until her retirement in 2011. Carol's students always knew how much she cared about them. She had a passion for music and could be seen at music venues throughout Winona. She especially followed the Grateful Dead, attending numerous concerts and her signature "yeoww" could be heard at any North Country Band or WEDG event.

Carol enjoyed traveling throughout the southwest and Europe, taking a number of trips with her brothers, Rod and Russ and sisters-in-law, Mary and Terri. She also traveled to places as diverse as Costa Rica, Panama, and China. Carol wasn't afraid to crawl into caves, go backpacking, downhill ski, or lead her seven-year-old brother into getting lost at the Winona Archery Range. When not teaching, traveling, or attending music, Carol could often be found watching her favorite shows like Dancing with the Stars. Carol had many friends due to her kindness and generosity. She was a treasure hunter and finder of special items, and more importantly, special people, keeping them all close to her. For the last four years Carol found some of her greatest pleasure in babysitting her precious great- granddaughter, Henley.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Bonnie Hoesley; and her daughter, Rochelle Adams. Carol is survived by her twin sisters, Bettie Jane Bibler (Dean) and Bonnie Jean Hulsing (Joel); her brothers, Rodney (Mary) and Russell, aka Rusty, (Terri); nieces, Emily and Heidi Bibler, Anna and Maddie Hoesley, and Tanya (Michael) Armstrong and their new baby, Lorelai; nephews, Clay and Tim (Aki) Lamkin and their son, Lucian; grandchildren, Korryn and Brady Adams; and great-granddaughter, Henley Adams.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

