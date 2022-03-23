Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole Ann Tomaszewski
FUNERAL HOME
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1476 W Broadway
Winona, MN

Carole Ann Tomaszewski

WINONA, MN - Carole Ann Tomaszewski, 72 of Winona, MN, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, at home. She was born in Winona on September 4, 1949, to John and Grace (Kluzik) Grochowski. She married Gordon S. Tomaszewski in 1971 and he preceded her in death 2014.

Carole was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Winona and except for a few years, was a life-long area resident. She enjoyed running, sewing, and listening to old country music.

Carole is survived by her children: Rene Pitkin, Tina (Dennis) Batsch, Eric Tomaszewski, and Danielle Tomaszewski; five grandsons: Bradley, Carl, Matthew, Ethan and Liam; a sister Jean (Bill) Rowekamp and a brother Allen (Sherri) Grochowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister Patricia Gernes.

Funeral prayers will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.