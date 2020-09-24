Catherine R. Theis ALMA, Wis. -- Catherine R. Theis, 65, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home. Catherine Ruth was born July 18, 1955, in La Crosse, Wis., to Robert Sr. and Patricia (Maack) Stark. She graduated from Winona Senior High and Southeast Technical College. On Aug. 24, 2013, she married Richard Theis in Winona. She was a life-long area resident, retiring from Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Wabasha, and previously was employed at Winona Health. She enjoyed baking, gardening, painting and spending time with her grandchildren, "Love you lots like polka dots." She is survived by her husband, Rick; children, Maggie, Duke, Amie (Mike) Hines, David (Deborah) Zill, Jr., Stacy (George) Joyer, Craig (Amanda) Theis and Daniel Theis; 15 grandchildren, Blake, Donovan, Brendann, Teagan, Ethan, Jonathan, Nichole, Derek, Olivia, Mary, Hazel, Adeline, Ruth, Cody, Bradley; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Juliana, Lincoln, Milo; father, Robert Stark, Sr.; three brothers, Bruce (Chris) Stark, Ken (Donna) Stark, Robert Jr. (Carol) Stark; sisters, Pam Billiet, Vicki (Mike) Wicka, Le Jean (Larry) Dennis; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Stark; and brother, Tim Stark. The visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Due to the State of MN Mandate, masks are required as well as social distancing. Private family interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com .