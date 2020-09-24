Menu
Search
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine Theis
Catherine R. Theis ALMA, Wis. -- Catherine R. Theis, 65, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home. Catherine Ruth was born July 18, 1955, in La Crosse, Wis., to Robert Sr. and Patricia (Maack) Stark. She graduated from Winona Senior High and Southeast Technical College. On Aug. 24, 2013, she married Richard Theis in Winona. She was a life-long area resident, retiring from Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Wabasha, and previously was employed at Winona Health. She enjoyed baking, gardening, painting and spending time with her grandchildren, "Love you lots like polka dots." She is survived by her husband, Rick; children, Maggie, Duke, Amie (Mike) Hines, David (Deborah) Zill, Jr., Stacy (George) Joyer, Craig (Amanda) Theis and Daniel Theis; 15 grandchildren, Blake, Donovan, Brendann, Teagan, Ethan, Jonathan, Nichole, Derek, Olivia, Mary, Hazel, Adeline, Ruth, Cody, Bradley; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Juliana, Lincoln, Milo; father, Robert Stark, Sr.; three brothers, Bruce (Chris) Stark, Ken (Donna) Stark, Robert Jr. (Carol) Stark; sisters, Pam Billiet, Vicki (Mike) Wicka, Le Jean (Larry) Dennis; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Stark; and brother, Tim Stark. The visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Due to the State of MN Mandate, masks are required as well as social distancing. Private family interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.