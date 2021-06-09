Menu
Charlotte Esther Lloyd-Witt
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Charlotte Esther Lloyd-Witt

HOKAH - On June 7, 2021, Charlotte Esther Lloyd-Witt, passed away peacefully in her home, in Hokah, MN, surrounded by family at the age of 91.

The Memorial Mass for Charlotte will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church or School.

For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Hokah, WI
Jun
12
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Hokah, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Beloved Mother, who always had a laugh or a story....she was something else....when you died, I died...so missed mom....all we have are our memories...thank you for being the best mom in the world. You tried so hard to give us what she didn't have in life, you wanted us to get ahead and love each other. You loved music and flowers and books and family. Mom you always dressed "Like a lady", never in appropriate. ..jewelry and a brandy now and again, pull tabs. Thank you for writing down little notes for us to keep and the pictures you took, they help a little. Nobody tried as hard as you mom....like Jake your youngest said...You were both Father and Mother too! And you respected Dad and visited him in the nursing home and hospital, and you always called him "Dad". You made friends with everybody you met and loved going out to CA where your sister Betty and her family lived. The warm weather there and the VFW times with your brother in Law. And if there was anyone that could still get a kiss from a handsome man at 91 years old, with love and esteem, it was you..."Dickie" loved you for over 23 years...you guys danced and had many good times. He misses you very much. Mom , you said once.."I could write a book", well you sure could have...Your in our hearts forever, mom...XXXXXXXXXOOOOOOO's
Carlotta Callahan
October 14, 2021
We miss you so very much mom. I miss you beyond words. You loved each and every one of us. With all our different personalities. I hope I can be something like you. Have fun in heaven. Look upon us. And keep keeping us straight. I can see you putting your pointing finger straight up in the air with a smile. Thank you for calling me Mighty Mouse. Thank you for ..... being you. Nobody in this world can be you. We miss you terribly. I wear your necklace with your picture that Carlotta made for me when I'm especially missing you and need your strength. You always had a kind thought to share and a scold when we needed it. You have touched so many lives mom. I bet you are sitting up there amazed (now that you can see all) at how amazing you are. I'm glad for that. The pictures I see is you having fun and many are you touching a shoulder, a hand, a face...do you see mom? I love you to the moon around the world and back. Mighty
Bernice Witt
Daughter
August 26, 2021
You are so glamorous mom, in so many ways. Forever in our heart.
Love you your daughter Rebecca and Alfred Hunt
Rebecca Hunt
Daughter
June 18, 2021
Growing up in Hokah as your neighbor, I remember Charlotte well. She was a wonderful person and from reading the obituary, she lived a full life. Sorry for your loss.
Sue Rose(Corn)
Neighbor
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of Charlotte, what a legacy she left, she was blessed. Our families have known each other all of our lives, with loss, and many ,many,.... memories. So to each of you, hold those memories, because they will be your treasure.
You can't bring back your yesterday's, and you're not guaranteed tomorrow, so live your today's, thats how I still get through the tough times.
One thing, I will always remember her voice, and laugh.
Linda (Geiwitz) Hirschuber
Friend
June 11, 2021
Carlotta Callahan
June 11, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Charlotte´s beautiful family! You were her entire world. We will surely miss her and her smile. We loved her sense of humor and she always saw the best in people. Rest In Peace auntie and give Oliver a big hug.
Marvin and Patti Lloyd
Family
June 11, 2021
I met Charlotte in her later years. I couldn't believe she wasn't younger, as she was very young at heart. Her love for her family and theirs for her kept her going so well. She will be very much missed. My thoughts will be with her amazing large family as they say goodbye to such an important figure in their lives.
Kathy Berrier
Friend
June 10, 2021
Auntie, I can just imagine when you walked through those pearly gates of heaven, giving a yell to all family, and greeting them all with your smile. I know you´re in a better place, no more pain, but you will surely be missed here.
Evie Lloyd
Family
June 10, 2021
Oo Grams, I miss you beyond words, but I know your in better hands, and I am Blessed to have had the time I did with you. I Love you
Abby Gastfield
Grandchild
June 9, 2021
sorry for your loss we had alot of fun and watch your kids and my grow up
marcy corn
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss Carlotta. I know how close you were to your mom. I am sure the Lord has welcomed her home and she is at peace in his arms.
Patricia MatsonMatson
Friend
June 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tammy Lloyd/Lietzau
Family
June 8, 2021
Extending deepest condolences to Charlotte’s children. Your Mom and mine were cut from the same cloth...always willing to lend a helping hand. One night between La Crescent and Hokah, Mom had car trouble. This was before cell phones, so Mom’s only choice was to start walking! By the grace of God, your Mom was on her way home from work, drove past, then realized who it was. She turned around and brought Mom home safely. We heard that story often, always with a great sense of appreciation for your Mother’s kindness.
Bonnie Hicks
Friend
June 8, 2021
Carlotta - my deepest sympathies to you. I know you were close with your Mom and you will miss her dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
CATHY RAIN
Friend
June 8, 2021
I love you Granny! You were the most wonderful and beautiful soul ever.
Dawson Thomason
Grandchild
June 8, 2021
