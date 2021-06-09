Our Beloved Mother, who always had a laugh or a story....she was something else....when you died, I died...so missed mom....all we have are our memories...thank you for being the best mom in the world. You tried so hard to give us what she didn't have in life, you wanted us to get ahead and love each other. You loved music and flowers and books and family. Mom you always dressed "Like a lady", never in appropriate. ..jewelry and a brandy now and again, pull tabs. Thank you for writing down little notes for us to keep and the pictures you took, they help a little. Nobody tried as hard as you mom....like Jake your youngest said...You were both Father and Mother too! And you respected Dad and visited him in the nursing home and hospital, and you always called him "Dad". You made friends with everybody you met and loved going out to CA where your sister Betty and her family lived. The warm weather there and the VFW times with your brother in Law. And if there was anyone that could still get a kiss from a handsome man at 91 years old, with love and esteem, it was you..."Dickie" loved you for over 23 years...you guys danced and had many good times. He misses you very much. Mom , you said once.."I could write a book", well you sure could have...Your in our hearts forever, mom...XXXXXXXXXOOOOOOO's



Carlotta Callahan October 14, 2021