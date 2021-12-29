Menu
Charlotte Irene Unnasch
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlotte Irene Unnasch

Charlotte Irene Unnasch died Christmas Day at 93 years of age.

She was born to Edwin and Sylvia (Beach) Kappauf on July 5, 1928. She married Arden Unnasch on August 10, 1946. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2008.

She is survived by her three daughters: Charlene Botcher, Sheryl Sherry, and Carol Jean Meeks, all of Houston; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Howard, Arnold and Dwayne; and her twin sister, Shirley Maier.

A Funeral Service for Charlotte will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Hoff Funeral Home in Houston. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 as well as one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, all at the Funeral Home. Charlotte will be laid to rest in the Money Creek Cemetery with her husband. Due to COVID-19, Cross of Christ Church is closed and services will be at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston. Hoff Funeral Home – Houston, is assisting the family with arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
710 E Cedar, Houston, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlene, Sheryl & Carol, please accept my sympathy, my Prayers and thoughts are with you all. Your Mom was a wonderful Lady, RIP Charlotte.
Kay Nelson
Family
December 29, 2021
