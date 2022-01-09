Cheryl Ann Eddy-Crigler

Cheryl Ann Eddy-Crigler, commonly referred to as "Ed" by her friends, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 5, 2022. Cheri was always a faith filled woman but deepened her connection to Christ over the last decade. Her spirituality guided her giving soul to be an inspiration to anyone who was fortunate to spend time with her. At first the family was a little perplexed that the lord would call her to heaven so soon in her life. But then we all realized that even the lord likes a good party too.

Cheri was a real pistol and larger than life lady even from a young girl. Her love of friends and the Mississippi river caused her dad, Al, many a sleepless night as she spent many of those nights on the river backwaters partying with her many friends

As an adult Cheri would light up a room with her presence whether it be a business meeting or an evening party. So many will remember their first meeting when she thrust her hand out to shake yours with a bold "HI I'M CHERI EDDY!". And holy cow did she love a good party. She would spend many a night with the woods lit up with laughter and friendship on her beloved farm, Heavens Valley. Cheri was animated and a real fun seeker. No question, she could start, join and be one of the last to leave any party or gathering. Her energy was contagious, and her spark would many times ignite a roaring fire Like the many, many bonfires she ignited on the farm. If you ever talked to Cheri, she would truly listen to what you had to say and always figure out a way to make you smile.

She was an avid golfer and loved her time on the links. There is no doubt she is in heaven and guess what?. . . she can now smack a 2-iron right down the middle!

Cheri was accomplished in many things. A good mother for sure but in addition she was a top salesperson in the telecommunications industry. More recently she was a very successful realtor for Keller Williams in Winona. Something tells me their sales numbers will be a little lower this year.

Her main focus was her family, community, and friends. She was involved in many charitable boards and fundraisers throughout the years and to say that she made a difference in the community is an understatement. Cheri Eddy-Crigler made a difference in a lot of our lives.

But most of all she loved her family. Her two daughters, Libby and Gracie were the loves of her life. We found her Gratitude Journal and this was the first entry: "Today my heart was thinking of my two beautiful daughters and how the Lord has blessed me beyond measure by making them a reality IN MY FORTIES!! I was feeling so grateful for them I had to reach out and let them know it! Thanks be to God for Libby and Grace" Yes indeed she loved those girls. But she also loved others. Her husband of 26 years, Jim Crigler, and all his extended children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, she loved them too. Her own extended family of brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles were also high on her love list. She was always organizing family events and planning trips to stay in touch with family. Truly, she will be missed by us all.

She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Elaine Eddy and her father Albert Warren Eddy. Her father coined her at a young age as the "Sugar Coated Bulldozer" and THAT she was! She would set her mind to something and by God, it was going to happen. "Sugar Coated" of course.

She leaves behind the following family: daughters: Elizabeth Overland Crigler (Libby) and Grace Anne Crigler (Gracie); ex-husband of 26 years, Jim Crigler; stepson, Bryan Mathew Crigler, stepdaughter Emily Anne Crigler, stepdaughter Carrie Ann Lewis, stepdaughter Lisa Diane (Always) Bevilacqua, stepdaughter Carolyn (Royce) Olson, stepdaughter Rene Daniels as well as many, many step grandchildren. Her brother, John Eddy (Susan) and nieces Allison Eddy (Ryan), Madeline Eddy, nephews Michael Eddy, Will Eddy. Brother, Chuck Eddy (Laura); nieces: Alexandra Moore (Austin), Anna Eddy; nephew, Ryan "Ryster Meister" Eddy (Lauren)

Today the sun is a little less bright, the sky a little less blue, the world a bit more somber. And that's OK for a little while. But if we want to truly honor Cheri and her zest for life, and look for that light to shine bright again, the sky to be a most spectacular blue and the world to be a little more joyful let's honor her with a celebration of life.

A Celebration of Life Service for Cheri will be held at 5:00pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Dr., Goodview, MN. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00pm also at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. In lieu of flowers, donations made be sent to the Class of 1974 Memorial Scholarship Fund – checks made out to Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools with the Class of 1974 Memorial Scholarship Fund in the memo – mailed to Foundation for WAPS at 1570 Home Road, Winona, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.