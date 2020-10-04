Chris Alan Bundy

LA CRESCENT -- Chris Alan Bundy, 66, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

He was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Winona, to Russell and Gretchen (Kling) Bundy Sr.

Chris was a long-time resident of the A.B.L.E. Inc. - Lancer House in La Crescent, and he was a joy to all of the staff who worked with him. His smile would brighten even the darkest days. His housemates and all of the staff there will miss him very much.

Chris is lovingly survived by his brother, Norman Bundy; his housemates and the staff at the Lancer House; as well as other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Gretchen Bundy; brothers, Russell Bundy Jr., and David Bundy; and a sister, Ruthmary Gilsdorf.

Chris' family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of A.B.L.E., Inc. - Lancer House, for all of the wonderful care and support given to Chris throughout the years, and also a special thanks to Catholic Charities for all they did for Chris.

A family graveside service and burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Chris' family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.