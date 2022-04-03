Constance Vogel Adamkiewicz

Constance Vogel Adamkiewicz, passed away March, 24, 2022. Born in Kenosha, WI, to George and Florence Zewen.

Preceded in death by daughter, Mary (Dale) LaCoste.

Survived by daughter, Caroline (Larry) Kotterman; and grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey) LaCoste, Vanessa (Brad Borchers) LaCoste, Francis (Bristol) Cave-LaCoste and Connor Kotterman.

Attended Mount Mary College. Graduate of Marquette University and Northeastern Illinois University. Taught high school English at Bay View High School (Milwaukee, WI) and Alvernia High School (Chicago, IL).

Married Francis Vogel in 1959 and lived in Glenview IL, until his death. Married Dr. Joseph J. Adamkiewicz in 2006. Author of three poetry books. Avid gardener, reader and crossword puzzler.

Memorial Mass at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and a private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona, MN.