Darold A. Block

WINONA - Darold A. Block, age 88, of Winona, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sauer Health Care.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona. Burial will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.