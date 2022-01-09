Menu
Darold A. Block
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN

Darold A. Block

WINONA - Darold A. Block, age 88, of Winona, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sauer Health Care.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona. Burial will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
766 West Wabasha St., Winona, MN
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
766 West Wabasha St., Winona, MN
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
