Darrel L. Voss

DAKOTA, MN - Darrel L. Voss, 85 of Dakota, MN, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home. A gathering for family and friends will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 S. Oak St. To leave condolences and read the entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.