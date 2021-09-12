David H. "Dave" Haedtke

STOCKTON, MN - David H. "Dave" Haedtke, age 78, of Stockton, MN, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN, following a short illness.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until a funeral service at 2:30 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stockton.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.