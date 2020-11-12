Menu
Search
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennis L. Bath

Dennis L. Bath

SPARTA -- Dennis L. Bath, 67, of Sparta died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Madison VA Hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Winona, to Edward and Sylvia "Nina" (Christensen) Bath. He grew up in Winona and moved to North Bend, Wis. He graduated from Melrose High School.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. noon Friday, Nov. 13, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with the Reverend Michael Postell officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by VFW Post 2112, and American Legion Post 100.

Visitation for Dennis will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.