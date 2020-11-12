Dennis L. Bath

SPARTA -- Dennis L. Bath, 67, of Sparta died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Madison VA Hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Winona, to Edward and Sylvia "Nina" (Christensen) Bath. He grew up in Winona and moved to North Bend, Wis. He graduated from Melrose High School.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. noon Friday, Nov. 13, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with the Reverend Michael Postell officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by VFW Post 2112, and American Legion Post 100.

Visitation for Dennis will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.