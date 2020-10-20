Menu
Donald A. Putz
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1928
DIED
October 17, 2020

Donald A. Putz

OSSEO, Wis. -- Donald A. Putz, 92, of rural Osseo died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in rural Whitehall. Burial will be in the Hale Cemetery in rural Osseo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall, and also one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Winona Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
23
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
, Whitehall, Wisconsin
Oct
23
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
, Whitehall, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sincere Sympathy to the Family. Always enjoyed visiting with him. Rest in Peace.
Rachael Herman
Friend
October 19, 2020