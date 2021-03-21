Donald S. Almen

ROLLINGSTONE, Minn. -- Donald S. Almen, 91, of Rollingstone passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., in Winona. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona, with military honors at the church following the service. Visitation will again be held from 2:30 p.m. until the committal service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Cannon Falls, Minn., with burial following in the church cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com to leave online condolences, view a full obituary, and when available, a recording of the funeral service.