Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald S. Almen
FUNERAL HOME
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN

Donald S. Almen

ROLLINGSTONE, Minn. -- Donald S. Almen, 91, of Rollingstone passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., in Winona. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona, with military honors at the church following the service. Visitation will again be held from 2:30 p.m. until the committal service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Cannon Falls, Minn., with burial following in the church cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com to leave online condolences, view a full obituary, and when available, a recording of the funeral service.



Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
766 West Wabasha St., Winona, MN
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN
Mar
26
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church
34289 County 24 Boulevard, Cannon Falls, MN
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
766 West Wabasha St., Winona, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Awesome teacher would always tell me to go back to Cotter and take another religion class he was a great teacher and taught us well enjoyed the time in his class!
Mike Wicka
March 28, 2021
What a good teacher he was. He called me Willie when I was a kid and didn´t know who Willie Nelson even was. RIP
Jim Nelson
March 24, 2021
I had Mr. Almen as an Industrial Arts teacher at WSHS. I learned so much from him and really enjoyed having him for a teacher. He was a great guy!
Curt Stachowitz
March 21, 2021
I taught with Don for several years at WSHS. He was a fine teacher and a terrific gentleman. He loved his job and his students
Alan Beth. 419 East King St
March 21, 2021
Had Mr. Almen for industrial arts classes in high school. Little Did I know I´d end up as a Facilities Manager of a pattern shop. Great man and teacher.
Brian Swartling
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results