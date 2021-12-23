Menu
Donald J. Hundt
FUNERAL HOME
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN

Donald J. Hundt

Donald J. Hundt, age 89, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Winona Health.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a rosary at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona, with visitation in the church commons from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published by Winona Daily News on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN
Dec
29
Service
6:30p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1303 West Broadway, Winona, MN
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1303 West Broadway, Winona, MN
