Donald J. Hundt

Donald J. Hundt, age 89, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Winona Health.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a rosary at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona, with visitation in the church commons from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.