Doris Marie Dick
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

Doris Marie Dick

Doris Marie Dick, 96, of Winona died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private family Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview led by Jeff Olson. Funeral Services will be streamed for the public at www.hofffuneral.com. Please visit Doris's obituary for the link.


Published by Winona Daily News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
