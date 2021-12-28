Doris Marie Dick

Doris Marie Dick, 96, of Winona died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private family Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview led by Jeff Olson. Funeral Services will be streamed for the public at www.hofffuneral.com. Please visit Doris's obituary for the link.