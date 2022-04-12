Dorothy A. Bundy

ROCHERSTER, MN - Dorothy A. Bundy, 99, of Rochester and formerly of Winona, passed away Friday, April 08, 2022, at Cottage Wood Senior Living, Rochester.

Dorothy Agnes was born February 25, 1923 in Mondovi, WI to Fred and Inegborg (Longseth) Langert. On August 19, 1946, she married Robert Bundy, in Mondovi. They settled in Goodview in a home that Bob built. They moved to Callista Court in 2011.Together they raised four children: Sharon, Michael, Nancy, and Alan. Bob passed away May 24, 2015.

Dorothy graduated from the Buffalo County Normal School and became an elementary teacher in Alma, WI; Buffalo City, WI; Modena, WI; and Bluff Siding, WI. Upon moving to Winona, she graduated from UW La Crosse, with a Bachelor of Education degree and she taught at St. Mary's Grade School and the Cathedral Grade School, retiring in 1992.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Winona; where she was active in the choir and she received the Bishop's Medal from Bishop Loras Watters. Dorothy was also a member of the MN Education Association. She was a faithful card player at Westfield Golf Club for many years.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Gerald) Wickham of Eau Claire, WI; Michael (Susan) of Burnsville, MN; Nancy (Bruce) Whetstone of Mazeppa, MN: and Alan (Sharon) of Rochester, MN; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral liturgy will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

