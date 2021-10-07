Menu
Dorothy Helen Kaehler Mrachek
FUNERAL HOME
Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN

Dorothy Helen Kaehler Mrachek (nee Peterson)

Dorothy Helen Kaehler Mrachek (nee Peterson), died peacefully in her sleep at home on September 30, 2021 at the age of 94.

Dorothy was born in Winona, MN on December 23, 1926, the third daughter of Helen and Ole Peterson. She was married to Jerome Kaehler on July 17, 1948 and moved to St. Paul. In 1949 they moved to Minneapolis, where they had eight children. Dorothy was widowed on July 1, 1962 and subsequently moved back to Winona. There, she and her children moved into their new home in Goodview, MN. In 1965 she married Paul Mrachek, where they formed a blended family.

Some of her fondest memories were formed camping, family gatherings, holidays and going to the state fair. Mom had a beautiful voice and carried her pitch even into her last days. She took special joy in being part of the church choir of St Mary's parish in Winona, MN and later St. Edwards in Bloomington. Mom loved all crafts; especially crocheting, sewing and knitting. Mom took special pride in crocheting afghans for her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her sister, Sr. Ruth Peterson OSF; and children: Peter (Tracy), Cindy (Tom), Bud (Charlie), Cathy (Sam), Mick (Dorothy), Mary (Greg), Anne (Mike), Joe (Pam), and Jeanne (Joe). Preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: Jerome and Paul; her sisters: Bernnes, Beth and Pat; her son, Jim; and grandchildren: Paul and Heather. She will be dearly missed by 36 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank the staff who cared so lovingly for her, especially The Haven Memory Care unit of The Sanctuary of West St. Paul and Hospice of the Midwest.

A Mass celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at on October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 South Robert Trail, Eagan, MN, with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., and Rosary starting at 10:45 a.m.

A private interment will be held at a later date.


Published by Winona Daily News on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
9:30a.m.
The Church of St. Thomas Becket
4455 South Robert Trail, Eagan, MN
Oct
11
Rosary
10:45a.m.
The Church of St. Thomas Becket
4455 South Robert Trail,, Eagan, MN
Oct
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
The Church of St. Thomas Becket
4455 South Robert Trail, Eagan, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Roseville Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roseville Memorial Chapel O'Halloran & Murphy - Roseville Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
2 Entries
Bud and Pete, I'm so sorry to hear of you Mom's passing. I remember her as a sweet lady and a faithful customer at the station. I will miss her. Sending prayers.
Clarence Dow
October 8, 2021
Jerome, So sorry to hear about the death of your Mother. Prayers & Sympathy to you and your family.
Josephine Kaehler Lee
Other
October 8, 2021
