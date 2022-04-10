Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward "Ed" Ostrom
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Abbott Funeral Home
236 W 2Nd St
Wabasha, MN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Abbott Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Edward "Ed" Ostrom

WABASHA, MN - Edward "Ed" Ostrom, 81, of Wabasha, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha, MN. Memorials or remembrances may be left at www.abbottfh.com


Published by Winona Daily News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Abbott Funeral Home
236 W 2Nd St, Wabasha, MN
Apr
13
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Felix Catholic Church
Wabasha, MN
Apr
13
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Felix Catholic Church
Wabasha, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Abbott Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.