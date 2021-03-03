Edythe "Edie" L. Larimer

Edythe "Edie" L. Larimer, 85, of Winona passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home. A celebration of Edie's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Cornerstone Community Church, 1004 44th Ave., Winona, led by Funeral Celebrant Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the church. Masks and social distancing are required. Please leave a memory of Edie and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.