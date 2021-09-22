Menu
Eileen Kosidowski
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

Eileen Kosidowski

Eileen Kosidowski, 81 of Minnesota City, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus. She was born on November 8, 1939 at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, WI to William and Irene (Nagle) Harvey. Eileen grew up in Pickwick and attended Cotter High School where she met the love of her life, Thomas Kosidowski. They were married on February 21, 1957 and had five children. She took great pride in raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, reading books, puzzles, and had a love for all animals, except cats. She enjoyed her monthly lunches with Cotter friends.

Eileen will be missed by her children: Denise (Tim) Albrecht, George (Julie) Kosidowski, Merry (David) Enright, and Heather Fowlkes; 13 grandchildren: Shilo (Scott), Jenny (Jeremy), Phillip (Samantha), Ben, Laura (Jon), Jasmine, Griffin, Jacob (Emily), Anthony, Sam (Chelsea) Jesse, Faith, Hope; nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Marce (Jim) Kerrigan, Kathryn Rackow, Vivian (Bruce) Linander, Barb (Jim) McNamer, John (Kathy) Harvey, Paul (Darla) Harvey, Billy (Cindy) Harvey, and Lorin Harvey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; son, Terry; and siblings: Cindi Harvey, Patty (Ed) Jerowski, Tim Harvey, and Keith (Theresa) Harvey. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will continue following the service until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please leave a memory of Eileen and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN
Sep
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. What a beautiful photo, reflecting Eileen´s warm heart, and smile. Marlene Kane shared fond memories with both John and Eileen. She wanted to express her condolences Praying God will comfort your family in this season of loss.
Kathy Ballinger (Kane)
September 22, 2021
