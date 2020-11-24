Menu
Eldon O. "Eldie" Fritz
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Eldon 'Eldie' O. Fritz

Eldon "Eldie" O. Fritz, 84, of Goodview passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a private family service and burial will be held. A public celebration of Eldie's life is being planned for a future date, and will be announced later. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
