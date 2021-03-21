Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth "Betty" Grangaard

Elizabeth 'Betty' Grangaard

Elizabeth "Betty" Grangaard, 89, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, after a long journey through Alzheimer's and heart disease.

She is survived by George, her husband of 69 years; her children, Jane, Paul (Carol Stumpf), Susan (Wiens); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and preceded in death by son, Mark (Bunny).

Betty was born in La Crosse, and lived and raised her family in Winona. She was a sweet, compassionate, loving, kind, giving person, who always put others before herself. She volunteered at the Winona Hospital, delivered Meals on Wheels and worked to start recycling in Winona. She so loved children that after raising her own four, she went to work at a Nursery School. Just a few weeks before she passed, she whistled tunes on Face Time with one of her great-grandchildren and delighted as he giggled and tried to whistle them back. She loved to write poetry and was proud to have edited and typed all of her husband's college, masters and doctoral papers and theses. Betty also worked for the Tribune in La Crosse and at Winona State College as a secretary.

As a teenager she worked at her maternal grandmother's Knutson Brothers Dairy, at the soda fountain. She wrote in her autobiography, "When they started the dairy, they delivered milk with a carriage pulled by horses. Later I worked for another uncle who had a radio and electronics repair shop. I sold records - right up my alley, because I loved music."

Betty was a gleeful member of the School Bells Choir in Winona and continued to sing and dance until the week her heart failed her. Betty took refuge in her religion and wrote, "It was faith that has gotten me through all the tough times in my life. God does answer prayers!"

We found this prayer taped inside her medicine cabinet in Winona, next to her toothbrush, where she could read it to start every day: "Oh Heavenly Father, we thank thee for food and remember the hungry. We thank thee for health and remember the sick. We thank thee for friends and remember the friendless. We thank thee for freedom and remember the enslaved. May these remembrances stir us to service, that thy gifts to us may be used for others. Amen"

May her gentle spirit rest in peace.


Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Sorry to hear that your wife and Mother has passed. Yes she was always so nice to us rugrats in the old neighborhood. You guys always had one of the nicest kept lawns and house in the neighborhood. By the way George, I still have that bolt action 20 gauge that my Dad and I came over to buy from you so many years ago. That was my first gun, and think of the old neighborhood every time I pull it out of the cabinet. [email protected]
Scott Dieterman
March 29, 2021
Dear George & family, Our sincere thoughts and prayers - Betty was a gem! We'll always remember the fun times we had together. Betty was game to try anything new. We girls took tap dancing lessons and practiced on a piece of plywood. And then there was Dance Club - such fun! Thank thee for Betty - good health and happiness always. Bill & Sue Ann Mullen
Bill & Sue Ann Mullen
March 27, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loss of your dear wife of 69 years. I cannot imagine the loneliness you are probably feeling. You are in my thoughts, and i send my best wishes for healing from your loss.
Lyelle Palmer
March 26, 2021
George, sorry to hear of your loss. We always enjoyed our time with the Grangard's during Winona State University functions. Shirley fondly remembers the bridge games with Betty and we (George and Jim) might be the only members left of the Winona Yacht and Polo Club, the duck dinners and a little poker were alway fun times.
Dr. Jim Mootz and Shirley
March 23, 2021
We have missed seeing you these past years. Our deepest sympathy to you. Have often thought of you and wondered where you moved to. Betty was a delightful friend. Loved her laugh and smile. We had some good times together. Would love to hear from you.
Gary and Marilyn Grob
March 22, 2021
Gentle,sweet, loving and strong. That was Betty! My sincere condolences to George, Jane, Paul, Sue and all of Betty's beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Stephen Richardson
March 22, 2021
I have fond memories of Betty and George. They would often visit when in La Crosse. My sympathy to al who knew this gentle soul, especially to her family.
Cyndy (Knutson) Nichols
March 22, 2021
The world was a better place with Betty in it. But she did provide us with her awesome children and grandkids! Blessings to you all!
Paul Worner
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results