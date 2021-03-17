Menu
Ellen Mae Appel
1924 - 2021
BORN
DIED
FUNERAL HOME
Talbot Family Funeral Homes Inc
340 N State Road 35
Alma, WI

Ellen Mae Appel

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. -- Ellen Mae Appel, 96, of Fountain City passed away peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Michael's Assisted Living facility in Fountain City. Ellen was born May 5, 1924, at home to her parents, Robert and Helen (Redlich) Appel in Buffalo City, Wis. Ellen lived her entire life at her childhood home on Spring Lake until 2016, when she moved to St. Michael's. Ellen was baptized at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Buffalo City, as a young child, and later confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, April 10, 1938.

Ellen was a lifelong member of Dr. Martin Luther Church, and was a volunteer driver for many years. Ellen was employed at Lake Center Switch for a number of years, as well as helping on her parent's farm over the course of her lifetime.

Ellen is survived by her two cousins, Graylen Becker of Rochester, Minn., and Donald Redlich of Santa Fe, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Buffalo City Cemetery, in Buffalo City, with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma location is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be left at talbotfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Buffalo City Cemetery
Buffalo City, WI
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I never met your cousin, but was touched by her thoughtful obituary. She lived a long and well-lived life. God welcomed one of his most faithful into His loving arms. Thank you for sharing her picture, she was lovely. I'm sure she made a lot of people's lives better. Rest in peace, dear lady.
Peggy
March 19, 2021
This is a photo of Ellen in her youth, with her long life still ahead of her.
Graylen Becker
March 17, 2021
