Vera Miller, 74, of Winona passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Born in Drinagh, West Cork, Ireland, April 16, 1946, to John and Ellen Daly. Vera was the third of 10 children. Her family and many friends all over the world will deeply miss her warm, generous, kind, and joyful spirit and the genuine affection she felt for every person who was lucky enough to meet her.

Vera's life in West Cork, Ireland, was devoted to her deep faith, love of her family, and commitment to hard work. She immigrated to the U.S., Dec. 7, 1970, where she met and married her husband, Hugh Miller, in California, Dec. 26, 1976. Shortly after their marriage, Vera and Hugh moved to Winona, to start their family. Vera cherished the Winona community, and she derived great joy just simply visiting with others, sharing laughs and stories. Vera also loved attending daily Mass and could often be found at Divine Adoration. She cherished her prayer warriors, tennis friends, and her extended family at RTP and Cedar Valley Golf Course. Spring was Vera's favorite time of year, and she loved planting beautiful gardens as radiant as she.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ellen Daly; and her brother, Michael Daly. She is survived by her husband, Hugh Miller; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Kevin Brandl, daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Heath Casteel, son and daughter-in-law, David and Gretchen Miller, and daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jonathan Gutierrez; five beloved grandchildren, Ellen, Elizabeth, and Joseph Brandl, and Naomi and Orlee Miller; siblings, Norma (John) Caheny, Margaret (David) Heatwole, Catherine Brennan, Mary (Barry) McCormack, Geraldine Daly, Carmel (Larry) Ledebuhr, James (Imelda) Daly, and Finbar (Nora) Daly; and many cherished nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends the world over.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, with the Very Reverend Patrick Arens officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Due to COVID-19 related capacity restrictions, you may be asked to wait outside momentarily for the visitation, please plan accordingly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Vera's three cherished local organizations, Winona Volunteer Services, Grace Place, and the Hermits of St. Mary of Carmel.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.