Fred K. Saecker
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street
Cashton, WI

Fred K. Saecker

Fred K. Saecker, age 70, of Sparta, Wisconsin passed away on June 11, 2021 at Mayo Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was born August 17, 1950 to John and Louise (Schultz) Saecker in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

From early childhood, Fred loved music. He whistled tunes before he learned to walk or talk. In high school, he became a competitive swimmer. By car or motorcycle, Fred would drive any distance to bring moral support to a friend in need.

After a vicious assault, police found Fred walking home on the Wisconsin approach to the Interstate Bridge and arrested him. Fred was the first person in Wisconsin to be exonerated by DNA evidence. He was released after seven years in prison. His incarceration made him a passionate advocate for prisoners and the Innocence Project.

Fred served as a member of the Mormon community and enjoyed sharing his religious readings and insights.

He is survived by his siblings: John (Jan) Saecker of Markesan, WI, Eric (Carol) Saecker of Minnesota City, MN, and Gretchen Saecker of Delano, MN.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held, Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sparta, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Innocence Project or After Innocence.

The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sparta, WI
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
My sympathies to the family and my old friend Eric
Paul Comstock
Family
June 28, 2021
I am so sad to hear that Fritz has passed away. He had a gentle wit and way about him that I appreciated- He was not dealt a gentle life however and I am sorry for that. I am so very glad that he was rescued from an unjust fate and lived a good number of years free to enjoy reunions with friends old and new. This is becoming a good-bye time of life for us who went to high school together. I send my sincerest condolences to Fritz's family and other friends who are reading this and grieving the loss of a fine person. Fondly, Lita
Lita Wedul Haddal
Friend
June 27, 2021
