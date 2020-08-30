Genevieve Jilk O'Grady

Genevieve Jilk O'Grady, 82, died at home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, due to heart failure. In respecting her wishes, her immediate family held a private green burial at their cemetery. Due to the pandemic, there is no other service planned at this time. To honor her legacy, donations can be made to The Minnesota City Historical Association P.O. Box 21, Minnesota City, MN 55959; or The Catholic Worker House Winona, 832 Broadway Winona, MN 55987; or NAMI Winona P.O. Box 1063 Winona, MN 55987; Full obituary online at watkowski-mulyck.com.