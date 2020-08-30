Menu
Search
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Genevieve Jilk O'Grady

Genevieve Jilk O'Grady

Genevieve Jilk O'Grady, 82, died at home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, due to heart failure. In respecting her wishes, her immediate family held a private green burial at their cemetery. Due to the pandemic, there is no other service planned at this time. To honor her legacy, donations can be made to The Minnesota City Historical Association P.O. Box 21, Minnesota City, MN 55959; or The Catholic Worker House Winona, 832 Broadway Winona, MN 55987; or NAMI Winona P.O. Box 1063 Winona, MN 55987; Full obituary online at watkowski-mulyck.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winona Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.