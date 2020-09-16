Menu
George A. Pozanc

PINE ISLAND, Minn.INONA -- George A. Pozanc, 88, of Pine Islandinona passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 18, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home's new location, 376 E. Sarnia St., in Winona. A private family graveside service and burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
