George J. Kuklinski

George J. Kuklinski, 86, of Winona passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. A private funeral service will be held with military honors. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for a complete obituary, online condolences, and a video stream of the service when it is available.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
